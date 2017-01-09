HAVRE (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has lifted a boil order for drinking water on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation.

The order was issued on Dec. 22 after several water mains broke.

Tribal Water Resources interim director Dustin White tells the Havre Daily News (bit.ly/2iWfXq8) that residents can go back to normal water usage.

The EPA issued a statement saying water samples collected from Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-4 have come back as safe. The water will still be tested weekly for a couple more weeks, after which monthly monitoring will begin.

