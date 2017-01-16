HELENA – Late last month, 750 college students found out their previously awarded Montana STEM scholarship would be cut due to lack of funding.

“We found out through an email we received saying we weren’t going to receive the funds for the Spring 2017 semester,” said Justin Johnson, sophomore at Montana State University. “There was a question if there would be enough funds to cover the Fall 2016 semester, but there was.”

Last week, a Helena based education group, Reach Higher Montana, stepped up and provided a one-time donation of $232,000 to fund 301 scholarships.

“Unfortunately I won’t be receiving those funds and am paying for school myself,” Johnson said.

Johnson, a Helena native and Capital High School alum is studying chemical engineer at MSU.

“It’s kind of a burden to lose $1,000. That really goes a long way in making those tuition payments,” explained Johnson.

Originally, the STEM scholarships were merit-based and awarded to high school seniors. Students were given $1,000 for their freshman year and then $2,000 for their sophomore year if they continued with a STEM field.

Now, financial aid offices in Montana University System schools are tasked with making the decision which students receive the money donated by Reacher Higher.

“Those funds were allocated to those students who demonstrated severe financial need based off family income information,” Johnson said.

He is now out $1,000, which he says now adds another task to his to-do list as a college student.

“Scholarships are really nice to provide that funding so that I can worry more about school than I can about working to raise money to stay in school,” said Johnson.

The STEM scholarships were pulled after the Montana Lottery did not generate enough revenue to fund the program. The scholarships were created by the 2015 Legislature and received an initial appropriation of $400,000.

In June 2016, the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education believed it would receive $1.2 million from the lottery to fund the 2016-17 scholarships, and awarded scholarships based on that amount. However in July 2016, it learned the total funding for the year would only be $481,000. Of that only $120,000 is alotted for the awards.