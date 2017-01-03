Arctic high pressure remains over Montana. Tuesday morning temperatures were as cold as -32 degrees in Polebridge, with many locations colder than -20. Tonight will be even colder, as arctic high pressure settles right over the state and strengthens. Expect Wednesday morning temperatures to range from -10 to -30, with a few of the normally coldest spots approaching -40! A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Browning, Logan Pass, Marias Pass, Cut Bank, Havre, Great Falls, Kings Hill Pass, Big Sandy, Fort Benton, Shelby, Chester, Conrad, Chinook, Choteau, Stanford, Lewistown, Harlowton, Billings, Livingston, Judith Gap, Malta, Saco, Glasgow, Fort Peck, Hinsdale, Jordan, Zortman, and Opheim for wind chill values down to -40 tonight and Wednesday morning. Frost bite can occur in a matter of minutes in temperatures this cold. Take care of your self, your neighbor, and your pets. Make sure you have winter survival gear in your car if you travel regardless of distance. The full forecast will be coming up on KTVH at 5, 6, and 10 with Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz.