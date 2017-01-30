UNITED STATES – More fallout continued just three days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The outrage began over the weekend when thousands gathered at airports across the country, where hundreds of travelers were being detained, including Babak Naji-Talakar’s mother, who’s made the trip from Iran every year since 1993.

Crowds at nationwide protests were heard chanting things such as, “This is what democracy looks like.”

Naji-Talakar of Phoenix said, “All they told them was just sit there and wait. For a lady with arthritis a lot of bone problems, two open heart surgeries. Imagine sitting in the chair for 10 hours,”

A federal judge in New York followed by others in multiple cities ordered those with valid passports and visas released. Monday, a string of lawsuits have been filed.

Nihad Awad on the Council on American-Islamic Relations said, “It is the American traditional values of openness, human dignity and respect versus Donald Trump.”

Several organizations are trying to stop the measure for good.

Democrat Governor of Washington Jay Inslee said, “I look forward for judges to provide the checks and balances that are needed more now than ever.”

The White House is standing by the executive order.

Sean Spicer, White House Spokesman added, “Being able to come to America is a privilege, not a right.”

Supporters of the ban say it’s a difficult but necessary to keep the country safe.

“We love these people, we aren’t here for a conflict but there are other voices that have another opinion,” said one supporter.

Montana U.S senators weighed in on the national conversation.

Democrat U.S. Senator Jon Tester said Sunday, “This Executive Order is having harmful consequences on children and brave allies who are helping us fight terrorism. We must take strong steps to protect our nation from those who want to harm us, but we cannot sacrifice our religious freedom and our American values.”

Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines added, “We are at war with Islamic extremists and anything less than 100 percent verification of these refugees’ backgrounds puts our national security at risk. We need to take the time to examine our existing programs to ensure terrorists aren’t entering our country. The safety of U.S. citizens must be our number one priority.”