There are changes underway at Faster Basset and The Front Public House in Great Falls.

A sign has been posted on the door that reads:

Our apologies. Faster Basset is closed.

The Front Public House will reopen soon under new ownership – with an exciting new restaurant!

Brandon Cartwright opened the Faster Basset, which specialized in serving crepes and burgers, at the 3rd Street NW location in June 2011.

He operated from a mobile food truck for several years before that.

The Front Public House opened in the Spring of 2012.

We do not yet know what has sparked the changes, nor what restaurant will replace Faster Basset.

We have tried contacting Cartwright, but have not yet heard back.

We will update you when we get more information.

Reporter: David Sherman