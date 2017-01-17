EAST HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a reported fatal crash on Highway 12 just past East Helena near Triple Seven Dr.

The Lewis and Clark Co. Coroner’s Office says the victim was an adult man. His age and which vehicle was in was not immediately released.

According to the MHP incidents page, the call came in just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Lewis and Clark County/City of Helena 911 page says the crash was between a passenger car and a commercial vehicle.

The semi-truck involved came to rest on the north side of the highway. It appears to have been hauling and empty car carrier. The truck sustained extensive front end damage.

All eastbound Highway 12 traffic is being rerouted down Spokane Creek Rd. toward Canyon Ferry.

People are asked to avoid the area.

MTN’s Dennis Carlson is at the crash site. He says three MHP Troopers are on scene with crews from East Gate Fire, Tri Lakes Fire and the St. Peter’s Hospital Ambulance.