EAST HELENA – A Helena resident is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway-12 this Tuesday morning.

The crash took place at 9:37 Tuesday morning at Highway-12 and Triple Seven Drive, approximately a mile east of East Helena.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, Kris Harrison of Helena was driving an east-bound sedan that drifted into on-coming traffic striking an west-bound semi-truck hauling an empty car hauler.

The 40-year-old Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma.

The crash completely closed Highway-12 for more than an hour Tuesday morning.

The roadway was limited to one lane for most of today as the Highway Patrol mapped the scene.

Highway Patrol Officer Amanda Villa says, “The eastbound vehicle once it collided with the semi, spun counter clockwise where it then ended up in the eastbound ditch facing westbound. The semi-trailer, he swerved to avoid the vehicle toward the ditch. He ended up being pulled into the westbound ditch where his trailer then jackknifed with his semi.”

Officer Villa says the crash remains under investigation.

She reminds drivers to always watch your lane of traffic and to not drive distracted.

