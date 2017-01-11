HELENA – A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs internal rating system for veteran care across the country has given Fort Harrison a one star for performance.

This rating is based on the fourth quarter from fiscal year 2016, using data from July through September.

Noting the time period used to generate the score, Public Affairs Officer for the VA Montana Health Care System Mike Garcia said “Last summer was fairly tumultuous for VA Montana, and this could be a reflection of that.”

Fort Harrison previously held just a two star rating. But Garcia explains this is a very complicated rating system and says all 129 health care facilities in the country are ranked on a curve.

“With 129 facilities, there will never be more than a dozen with a five star rating,” explained Garcia. “And there will always be a few with a one star.”

While the internal score for VA Montana is a one star, the 2016 Quality of Care rating using the tool called Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning, or SAIL, online gives Montana a two star rating.

Again, Garcia reiterates this specific one star rating is just for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“This is an internal tool used for continual improvement,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, this one star rating should not be used to base any opinions.

“There has been a great deal of coverage, but this report was never meant for veterans and the public to use to rate us,” said Garcia. “This is not like a Yelp rating.”

U.S. Senator Steve Daines released a statement Wednesday, siting his disappointment with VA Montana.

“It’s incredibly disturbing that Fort Harrison is performing far below a level that Montana veterans deserve,” Daines stated. “Clearly, major improvements are needed so that our vets get the best possible care. I’m actively engaged with VA leadership to find solutions to better serve Montana’s veterans.”

Garcia also points to the patient satisfaction within VA Montana and says last year, it was ranked 102 in the nation and this year Montana comes in 40 out of the 129 different facilities.

“If patients are satisfied with the care given at VA Montana, it goes a long way,” said Garcia.

With approximately 25 categories the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs uses to generate this rating, Garcia said the formulas constantly change from quarter to quarter.

“We have to take a look at what formula was used and see what areas we dropped in,” Garcia explained.

MTN has asked for a copy of the report and will update the story if it is provided.