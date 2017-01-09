Two female suspects are charged with stealing a car and leading Helena Police officers on a high speed chase.

Jennifer Megan Munger is charged with felony theft and criminal endangerment for allegedly stealing a 2008 Mazda from the 2200 block of Lockey Sunday afternoon.

Shayfer Marie Edlin is charged with felony theft by accountability. She was a passenger in the stolen vehicle.

When a police officer tried to pull the pair over, 21-year-old Munger sped away, running through a pair of stop signs and a stop light and driving into on-coming traffic on North Montana Ave.

After sliding off the road at Terrance Drive, both females fled on foot.

19-year old Edlin was captured right away.

Munger was arrested after hiding in a nearby home.

Munger’s bond has been set at $20,000.

Edlin’s bond is $10,000.

Both suspects will be arraigned on Feb. 1.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson