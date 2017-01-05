School officials say students will be able to return to a wing of Helena High School damaged by fire at the end of the month.

Just this week, five English classrooms and the theater were turned back over to Helena high school officials. Restrooms on both lower and upper levels are still being repaired, as well as the math classes.

On Nov. 7 arson fire resulted in more than $2 million in damages.

Kalli Kind, Director of Support Services for Helena Schools Building Maintenance, said without the quick response of the Helena Fire Department the damage would have been much worse.

“I just want to thank everyone, our local fire department, our police department; I mean they responded so quickly. This not an ideal situation for education, but they have been wonderful, if it wasn’t for the efforts of everyone involved the project wouldn’t be going to quickly and smoothly, everyone is to thank ,” said Kind.

The fire started in the math wing.

The school’s theater, math and English classrooms sustained smoke and water damage, displacing 150 students and 10 teachers.