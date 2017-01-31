(HELENA) About 50 firefighters from around Montana came to the State Capitol Tuesday, asking legislators to support a bill providing coverage for lung diseases, including cancer.

Members of the Montana State Council of Professional Fire Fighters met with lawmakers as part of their Legislative Conference. The group has been holding the event for about the last eight years.

Their top priority this year is passing Senate Bill 72, sponsored by Republican Sen. Pat Connell of Hamilton. The bill would establish a state fund to provide benefits for firefighters who develop “presumptive” lung diseases — diseases that are assumed to be related to their work.

Starting in 2019, part of a state tax on fire insurance premiums would be diverted from the general fund into the presumptive disease compensation account. The state would contribute up to $250,000 a year until the fund reaches $1 million.

Both professional and volunteer firefighters would be eligible for the benefits, but only if they got a medical exam when they were hired and every three to five years afterwards to check for evidence of lung conditions. The state Department of Labor and Industry would also be able to offer evidence that the conditions were caused by smoking, poor fitness or other non-work-related factors.

Supporters of SB 72 say Montana is one of only six states without some type of presumption that firefighters who develop lung diseases got them because of their jobs.

“There’s documentation out there that our profession is at higher risk of getting cancer,” said David Van Son, a battalion chief with Great Falls Fire Rescue. “If we can get a lung presumptive, it’s the first step in the right direction.”

Van Son says, because of changes in home construction, firefighters are exposed to more harmful substances now than in previous years.

“Unlike any other industry, we don’t know what we’re going into,” he said.

Senators gave the bill preliminary approval on Monday, but only after adding an amendment that Montana Professional Fire Fighters claimed undid the purpose of the bill.

The amendment was proposed by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Great Falls. It would limit the presumption to firefighters who inhaled smoke or particles “in sufficient quantities” to cause diseases. But critics say that change essentially puts the burden of proof back onto firefighters.

Connell says he resisted the amendment, but he still wants to see the bill move forward.

SB 72 will now go before the Senate Finance and Claims Committee. Connell says the committee will determine if the bill is feasible given state budget constraints and if the funding sources identified are appropriate.

The bill could have a hearing as early as Thursday.