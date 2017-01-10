Fort Benton Recycles won the first Recycler of the Year Award from Recycle Montana.

At the Capitol Tuesday, State Representative James O’Hara presented Fort Benton Recycles with a golden composite of aluminum cans as a symbol of successful recycling.

Recycle Montana President Candi Zion said Fort Benton is a perfect example of local community grass roots recycling effort.

Fort Benton Recycles, located in Chouteau County, operates in a county of just 5,000 people, but they collected over 100,000 pounds of recyclable commodities in just three years.

Some 40 people from Fort Benton were on hand to accept the award.

“They are the folks that represent the next generation, they’ve been helping with the recycling efforts in Fort Benton and they’ve been tremendous, especially in their collection of cardboard to that organization,” said Zion.

