(HELENA) Another Montana lawmaker is joining the race to replace Rep. Ryan Zinke in Congress.

State Rep. Carl Glimm of Kila announced he will be a candidate for the Republican nomination to succeed Zinke.

Glimm has represented Flathead County in the last three legislative sessions. He says he’s running to rein in the federal budget and bureaucracy, and to stand up for Montana’s interests.

When Zinke is confirmed as U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Gov. Steve Bullock will call a special election to fill his seat. The Republican, Democratic and Libertarian Parties will hold conventions to select their nominees.

Glimm joins state senators Ed Buttrey and Scott Sales, former state senator Ken Miller and real estate agent Drew Turiano as declared Republican candidates. Former gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte is also considering entering the race.

Grimm says his conservative voting record and his experience with budgeting in the House set him apart from the other candidates.

“This is a real unique opportunity, having a special election, and we have a chance to put forward a conservative candidate that can win and represent Montana in Washington, D.C,” he said.

State representatives Amanda Curtis and Kelly McCarthy and musician Rob Quist will vie for the Democratic nomination for Congress.