Influenza cases are on the rise in Montana according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. DPHHS reports a spike in flu cases following Christmas.

The state reported 337 cases of the flu during the last week of 2016. There were 48 hospitalizations.

That brings the total number for the season to 580, with 102 hospitalizations.

Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Flathead Counties are the hardest hit.

In Montana, there have not been any flu related deaths since the flu season started in October.

According to DPHHS flu cases take off in January and peak in February.