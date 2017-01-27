HELENA – The flu has hit the nation hard this season; the Center for Disease Control says flu activity is now widespread in 37 states, including Montana.

State wide there have been more than 1,600 confirmed cases case of the flu and more than 200 people hospitalized by the virus.

Gallatin, Missoula and Lewis and Clark Counties have been hit the hardest.

Elderly people, children and those with compromised immune systems are most susceptible to the virus.

In Montana the elderly have been the most affected, but there have been no flu related deaths.

The number of flu cases generally peaks in February.