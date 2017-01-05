Foot prints in the snow help Helena Police nab a suspected burglar who may be connected to six break-ins.

Jaryd Keith Hafer, 25, appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Thursday afternoon.

Hafer’s charges include felony burglary and misdemeanor theft.

According to court records, police responded to reports of a burglary at the Geneva Woods Pharmacy on Winne Ave. just after midnight on Jan. 3.

When they arrived they found the glass on the front door had been broken out and footprints in the snow leading to an apartment complex on the 600 block of South California St.

When officers reviewed surveillance footage, one of the sergeants recalled helping assist a similarly dressed man the day after Christmas. The Sergeant identified the man as Jaryd Hafer.

Police obtained a search warrant for Hafer’s apartment where court records say they found clothing matching what was seen on the surveillance video, shoes matching the footprints in the snow, a cash box and a screwdriver. Officers also reported finding suspected marijuana inside Hafer’s apartment during the search.

When taken in for further questioning, police say Hafer admitted to the Geneva Woods burglary and five other break-ins.

The other businesses include: The Dive Bakery, L&D Restaurant, the Brew House, Ashley Furniture and Great Clips.

Judge Michael Swingley set bond at $10,000. Hafer’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20.