Today marks the first Friday the 13th of 2017 and many people associate the day with bad luck. When asking around the newsroom, most people claimed they had no belief in the superstitious day, or really superstitions of any kind. Maybe that’s because journalists by nature are skeptics of anything that isn’t backed by fact, but that doesn’t dismiss the fact that many people fear this day.

There is even a word associated with the fear: paraskevidekatriaphobia

The fear is real. So much so that Kayak, a flight booking website previously reported that it’s actually cheaper to travel on Friday the 13th.

Looking into the history of this freaky day, “National Geographic” cites some superstitions about Friday the 13th are rooted in the guest list of the Last Supper. Judas, the apostle said to have betrayed Jesus, was the thirteenth guest to the Last Supper.

“Time” cites the, “First specific written reference to Friday the 13th as an unlucky day was in an early-20th century novel by Thomas W. Lawson, called ‘Friday the 13th’. Ironically, a ship named after Lawson was caught in a storm and shipwrecked on the night of Friday the 13th, 1907.”

A study found that Friday the 13th may even be bad for your health. According to the article, “The risk of hospital admission as a result of a transport accident may be increased by as much as 52 percent. Staying at home is recommended.”