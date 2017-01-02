(MISSOULA) The arctic cold front that’s gripping the state is bad news for some folks who hoped to hit the slopes.

Three western Montana ski areas have shut down due to the frigid weather.

Extreme cold and winds have prompted Snowbowl near Missoula and Discovery Ski Area in Philipsburg to close Monday and Tuesday.

Blacktail Mountain in Lakeside, which was set to open for the season on January 2, has also announced they are closed.

Meanwhile, Lost Trail Ski Area, Whitefish Mountain Resort and Lookout Pass Ski and recreation Area report that they are all open for business despite the cold weather.

Reporter: Mark Thorsell