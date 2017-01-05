Helena Public Schools have worked this week to protect students from the cold weather.

Helena Middle School Principal Josh McKay says zero degrees is the cut off line students attending recess outside.

If the temperature is zero or below the school holds recess and other activities indoors. Students convene in the gym or classrooms.

Other activities, like ski trips or other field trips may be canceled weather depended.

“So the same rule applies with the zero degrees cut off, and that includes wind chills, so we need to be looking at our weather stations and our weather around our campus to determine that.”

When temperatures are above zero, but still cold, the school will allow the students decide whether they want to go outside.

The typical recess time is around lunch. On a normal day students might be outside for about 20 minutes.