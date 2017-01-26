HELENA – The winter weather can be tough on a city’s infrastructure, and the effect it is a big concern for Helena’s underground water mains and service lines.

Kevin Hart, the City’s Utilities Maintenance Superintendent said that a little over a dozen service lines have frozen this winter. The biggest concerns are pipes closer to the surface. Water mains below 6 feet are less likely to be impacted by surface frost and snow.

Hart says the best way to protect your plumbing is to make sure pipes are insulated and to keep water moving through them.

“Have a little trickle of water coming out of your faucet if there is any suspicion of freezing occurring, that seems to be enough to be just enough to prevent the pipes from freezing. Being looped and interconnected the water has the ability to move around a flow to prevent issues with freezing”, Hart added.

Experts say to also keep cabinets with plumbing open to help warm air circulate around the pipes.