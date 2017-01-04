Thomas Corbin Fuller, Jr. who allegedly drove away from police officers and crashed in Great Falls, is facing several charges.

It happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

A Great Falls police officer saw a vehicle that had snow covering its license plate, and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle (later identified as Fuller) sped away, heading west over the Central Avenue bridge.

The traffic stop was initiated because Fuller’s license plate was obstructed by snow, according to court documents, but instead of stopping, Fuller sped up over the overpass on 1st Avenue North and reached between 60 and 70 miles per hour on Central Avenue West.

Eventually, Fuller crashed the car into a parked vehicle on the 2200 block of Central Avenue West.

Fuller got out of the car and ran away through nearby fields.

A police officer caught up to Fuller, and after a brief struggle, arrested him.

Fuller, 37 years old, was taken to Benefis Health System for a medical evaluation, and then to the Cascade County Detention Center.

Police officers determined that the car Fuller was driving did not belong to him, and the owner told police that she was out of state and had not given Fuller permission to use the car. The owner also did not know how Fuller got the key to the car.

Among the charges against Fuller are felony theft, obstruction of a peace officer, resisting arrest, failure to carry proof of insurance, reckless driving, and fleeing/eluding a peace officer.