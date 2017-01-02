Thomas Fuller, Jr., is facing charges after a brief overnight chase and crash in Great Falls.

It happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

A Great Falls police officer saw a vehicle that was “suspicious” and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle sped away, heading west over the Central Avenue bridge.

The officer lost of the vehicle, but soon found it crashed into a parked car.

The officer chased the suspect – later identified as Fuller – and caught him.

Police believe the vehicle had been stolen.

Fuller, 37 years old, was taken to Benefis Health System for a medical evaluation, and is now in the Cascade County Detention Center.

Charges are pending; we will update you when we get more details.