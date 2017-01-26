CASCADE COUNTY – A statement on Thursday from Fish Wild Life and Parks reports state officials removed four bighorn ewes Wednesday that had mixed with domestic sheep south of Cascade.

The four female wild sheep were part of a group of 25 bighorns moved in early December from the Missouri Breaks to sheep hunting district 455, which includes the Beartooth Wildlife Management Area.

By mid-January, the four ewes were spotted nearly 20 miles away from their release site mixing with domestic sheep.

FWP Region 4 supervisor, Gary Bertellotti said FWP policy dictates the killing of wild bighorn sheep that mix with domestic sheep to avoid the potential of disease transfer.

“All of the area livestock operators were very cooperative,” Bertellotti added.

The wild sheep meat was donated to the local food bank.