HELENA – One of the rarest animals in Montana gets a fresh look, as Fish Wildlife and Parks reports new efforts to conserve the wolverine.

Bob Inman of FWP says the organization will produce be the first ever documentation of where wolverines presently occur in the lower forty-eight states.

Inman added, “They are fierce, they are an animal that a lot of people find interesting there’s mystery to them because they are so rare and so little had been learned about them.”

FWP’s Winston Greely said that is about to change. Wildlife managers from across Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington set out this winter to get a more accurate picture of wolverines in the west.

The multi-state, multi-agency monitoring project is part of a broader conservation program focusing on preserving wolverines along their southern range, Greely added.

The monitoring project conducted by federal and state agencies and volunteers is currently underway, but main goal of the wolverine conservation program is to preserve the animal before it is too late.

“We know we need to connect the current existing populations of wolverines. We know we could make a positive benefit for the species by restoring them to places where they existed in the past, but haven’t for the last 100 years. And then we need to monitor the population to have some idea of whether the population is stable, increasing or decreasing,” Inman said.

Inman says the project is designed to make progress for the species on the ground and he’s excited see a group coming together to move forward in that way.

The monitoring project will continue through April.