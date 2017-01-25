Great falls – Building a robot takes a lot of time, creativity, and also money. A basic robot kit costs about $1,200. Thanks to two anonymous donations totaling $2,250, the Great Falls Robotics Club has stepped up their robots for the Montana State Championship on Friday.

“All of those donations really help so that I don’t have to stop and say, ‘Nope. Sorry great idea, but you need to have creativity that’s cheaper,'” said Head Coach Beckie Frisbee.

The sophomore and senior teams have been building robots to pick up balls and throw them through hoops, push buttons to change the color of a light, and park on corner ramp.

Frisbee says robotics involves the STEM subjects, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, but also life skills. And she hopes it will inspire some students to major in a STEM subject in college.

“Team building, there’s cooperation, communication, because they have to explain these robots to the judges. It’s not just about being smart at math and science, it’s about being able to communicate that knowledge with someone else,” said Frisbee.

Senior Team Lead Programmer Andrew Cantley says he plans to major in computer sciences and he says what he’s learned in the robotics club will give him a leg up. Cantley is responsible for writing the robots code so it responds to a controller, and so it can complete tasks on its own.

“I feel like it’s super helpful for anyone, even if they’re not going into this kind of major. It teaches you how to work your way through problems step by step and try different approaches to things,” Cantley said.

Sophomore team captain Ryan Munstertiger says it’s the whole process of building and troubleshooting that makes robotics fun.

“I like to brainstorm and come up with an idea that actually works when you finish it. I like to see the outcome,” Munstertiger added.

If Great Galls High qualifies at the state championship, they will compete in Washington in March.