HELENA – Helena Industry announced Monday that the Bozeman-based Gianforte Family Foundation gave a $25,000 grant to the nonprofit organization.

The nonprofit said it will use the money to help improve their technology.

Helena Industries provides vocational and rehabilitative opportunities for people with disabilities.

Helena Industries Director of Development Toni Broadbent said it’s a challenge for human service nonprofits to stay updated with IT and Infrastructure.

She said this grant is a real boost for them to upgrade their technology systems.

“We are thrilled. We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to receive that kind of investment for our IT, it’s hard to come by, and we really recognize the Gianforte foundation visited our campus and saw the need and saw what good use it would be put to, and I think that’s a big part of willingness to invest in a Helena non-profit,” said Broadbent.

Catherine Koenen, the Executive Director of the Gianforte Family Foundation, said, “The Foundation is grateful for the valuable work that Helena Industries is doing and is delighted to assist with this grant. With the necessary infrastructure updates, we look forward to seeing added success of both the employees and clients.”

Russ Cargo, President and CEO of Helena Industries added in a statement released Monday that, “A significant challenge for human service nonprofits is keeping up with innovations in Information Technology, particularly in the area of financial management. The grant from the Gianforte Family Foundation provides us a giant step towards acquiring the technology we need to upgrade our phone system, computers for our finance office and improve our Internet access and speed. We are very grateful for this timely and badly needed support.”

