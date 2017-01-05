Glacier National Park’s new 2017 passes are on sale, bringing a touch of park history this year.

This year the entrance pass will be $50, which is a $5 increase over last year. However, no other campground or entrance fees will be changing this year.

Under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act , Glacier gets to keep 80% of the pass revenues for local park operations. That includes everything from campsite reservation programs to the repair and restoration of trails.

This year, the pass carries the image of Francis Guardipee, the first Blackfeet Native American to serve as a ranger in 1930. He worked all over the eastern and southern end of the park before retiring to Browning in 1948.

Guardipee was also a longtime Boy Scout leader and Chief Lodgepole Peak in the Two Medicine was named after him.

Reporter: Dennis Bragg