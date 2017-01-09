WHITEFISH -Support for a Whitefish firefighter killed in an avalanche in Glacier National Park last week, is overwhelming.

A GoFundMe page for Benjamin Parsons’ family has reached over $72,000 in just a few days of the page going live. The goal of the campaign is to raise $100,000.

“It is a major loss for us. As a city, as a fire department, the young man was in my first class when I started to teach. And yesterday was bittersweet time. We noted Ben’s passing and at the same time the retirement of our fire marshal. The firefighters are pulling together, just like this community always pulls together,” said Whitefish Deputy Mayor Richard Hildner, reflecting on the loss of Parsons.

The avalanche happened at around 3:15 p.m. on the south face of Stanton Mountain, which is one of the visible peaks at the head of Lake McDonald, opposite the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

36-year-old Parsons leaves behind a wife and one-year-old son. He was a firefighter and paramedic with Whitefish fire department.

You can find the GoFundMe account by searching “Ben Parsons Family Fund.”

Officials with the Whitefish Fire Department say Parsons will be remembered at a memorial service Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Kalispell Fair Grounds. Upwards of 1,000 people are expected to attend.