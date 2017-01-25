Gov. Steve Bullock Tuesday night used his State of the State address to re-pitch his proposed state budget and agenda for Montana, from state-funded preschool to his $292 million infrastructure bill.

Yet the Democratic governor’s 45-minute speech failed to impress legislative Republicans, who sat mostly stone-faced and silent in the Montana House chamber while Democrats cheered for proposals that the GOP majority has vowed to reject.

Those proposals include higher state income taxes for the wealthiest sliver of Montanans, new state money for preschool, and Bullock’s sprawling infrastructure proposal for water-and-sewer projects and some expensive new state buildings.

“The differences we have, while amplified at times, are small, compared to what unites us,” he said in a call for Democrats and Republicans to work together on the budget and other issues. “We have challenges and opportunities in the weeks and months ahead, and decisions to make that will impact our state long after the tenure of my office or the tenure of any of yours. Together, let’s face them head-on.”

Bullock, re-elected last November, began a second term with a state balance sheet sliding toward a deficit, as tax revenues came in below estimates.

He’s proposed a combination of tax increases, fund transfers and spending cuts to balance the state’s 2018-19 budget, saying the revenue downturn is temporary and that the state’s economy is basically strong.

During his speech, which was broadcast statewide on public TV, public radio and some other stations, Bullock noted that the state unemployment rate is at a “near-historic low” of 4 percent and said 36,000 new jobs had been created since he took office.

Yet House Speaker Austin Knudsen, R-Culbertson, said afterward that many communities in Montana are suffering economically, such as platinum-and-palladium miners laid off in Columbus, timber workers in western Montana and the eastern Montana town of Colstrip, where two of its coal-fired power plants are slated for closure.

Knudsen said Bullock failed to offer much of a vision or plan for repairing the state’s finances or helping economically distressed natural-resource communities – and vowed to sponsor his own bill to help Colstrip.

The governor, did, however, say that Montana can address climate change and still develop fossil fuels, and asked lawmakers to approve his proposal to spend $3 million on a Wyoming-led research project to capture carbon related to coal-burning.

Earlier Tuesday, GOP leaders said they hoped Bullock would show some leadership and present what they called a more “realistic” plan that could garner some Republican support in the Legislature.

Bullock, however, offered virtually nothing new in his speech, mostly reiterating earlier proposals and budget initiatives, or repeating campaign themes, such as Democrats’ opposition to transferring ownership of public land.

He said he’ll still insist on a $300 million budget cushion at the end of fiscal 2019 – a proposal Republicans have suggested may be unrealistic – and stumped for two $28 million building proposals: Remodeling Romney Hall on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman and a new state Historical Society museum in Helena.

Bullock also asked lawmakers to approve more money to investigate child abuse, redo the state’s industrial plant-siting act, and approve tax credits to help train workers for skilled-labor positions and encourage new businesses.

Democrats in the House chamber routinely cheered Bullock’s main proposals and came to their feet several times with brief ovations. Republican lawmakers, however, mostly sat on their hands and never once stood to applaud the governor during the speech.

Although Republicans said they didn’t hear much to like in the governor’s speech, Knudsen said afterward that the GOP is still committed to working with the governor on issues facing the state, “because that’s what the people of Montana sent us here to do.”