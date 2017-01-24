MONTANA – Montana’s unemployment rate held steady at four percent through the end of the year.

According to the Governor’s Office, Montana’s economy added over 4,000 payroll jobs in the fourth quarter of 2016.

“Montana continues to outperform much of the nation, holding steady at near-historic low levels of unemployment for over a year,” said Governor Bullock. “As we continue to build on our economic strength and create a business climate that attracts, retains, and grows businesses, we’re making it easier for employers all across Montana to create more good-paying jobs.”

The economy saw gains in construction, manufacturing and leisure activity industries.

The Governor’s Office also reported that total employment estimates, which include the self-employed and agricultural employment in addition to payroll employment, indicated an over-the-month gain of roughly 500 jobs.

“Montanans are starting 2017 with a strong economy that is anticipated to grow in the upcoming year,” said Montana Labor and Industry Commissioner Pam Bucy. “As a result of a strengthening economy and recovering natural resources prices, we expect to see increased growth in rural communities, more Montanans earning higher wages, and more opportunities to fill jobs in high-skilled areas.”