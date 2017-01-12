GREAT FALLS – Members of the Grace Home Veterans Center in Great Falls are warning the public about fraudulent fundraising activity.

Spokesman Bill Chafin mentioned that people have been soliciting money outside some retail stores in Great Falls, falsely claiming the money will go to Grace Home.

Chafin says these people are impostors and have no connection to veteran center.

St. Vincent DePaul operates Grace Home for veterans in need, providing housing, employment, and other assistance.

Chafin says the center has received several reports of bogus fundraising activities since it opened in September.

Chafin did say that a fundraising drive by members of the Defiant Motorcycle Club outside Albertson’s Grocery store last year was legitimate and Grace Home received those funds.

Still, Chafin says the best way to donate is to go to the Saint Vincent DePaul website.

The Grace Home website states that they never solicit with phone calls asking for donations.

For more information, you can call Grace Home at 406-952-0699, or St. Vincent DePaul at 406-761-0870.

If you encounter suspicious activity, you are asked to call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-768