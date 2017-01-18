HELENA – One day after Superintendent Elsie Arntzen and the Office of Public Instruction defended keeping Graduation Matters, the program is stripped from the website.

OPI told MTN Tuesday that previous statements about phasing out the privately funded program were a mistake.

“Well, that was probably too strong of a word that I used last week. I wouldn’t say it’s being phased out at this point,” said Dylan Klapmeier, Federal Policy Director and Media Assistant. “We really are just trying to get information to see if it needs to be phased out, if we need to just tweak it, we need to just get information about the program.”

But Wednesday, any information about the program is nowhere to be found online.

“There will be no more public comments about Graduation Matters at this time,” said Klapmeier.

When asked why, Klapmeier said the information was from the previous administration and outdated.

The program was launched by then Superintendent Denise Juneau in 2009 to bolster graduation rates and retain students in high schools across Montana.

The program is credited with raising Montana’s overall graduation rate from 80 to 86 percent between 2009 and 2016.