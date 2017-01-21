A Great Falls Transit bus was involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and involved the city bus and an SUV.

It happened near the intersection of 3rd Street NW and 14th Avenue NW, near the west-side Wells Fargo and Arbys.

Tara Frandsen was in the area at the time and shared this photo, and also noted: “2 people have walked to ambulances so far. One was holding her head. I hope everyone’s okay!”

The Great Falls Police Department is still investigating to determine how the crash happened, and has not yet released any details.

