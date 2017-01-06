GREAT FALLS- Benefis Health System and Showdown Ski Resort have teamed up to making riding the slopes a little safer.

On Saturday, members from Benefis will be handing out helmets to skiers and snow boarders.

Organizers say it is important to wear helmets because you are moving at 20 to 40 mph when you are on the ski hill.

High speeds increase the severity of injuries skiers sustain if they run into a fellow skier, a tree or if they fall.

Last’s year event was such a huge success so they decided to do the giveaway again this year.

Benefis Health Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator Taylor Forsyth said, “I took 120 helmets up with me and I gave away all of them. We had even coordinated with Ski Patrol up there to give helmets out to those that they see that may have fallen or injured themselves, and do not need to seek medical treatment afterwards. We ran out last year.”

This year, 180 helmets were provided by donors to the Benefis Health System Foundation for the giveaway.

Benefis staff will hand out the helmets starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.