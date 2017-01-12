GREAT FALLS -Military veterans, active-duty military members, and their families had a one-stop shop in Great Falls on Thursday to learn about career opportunities.

“Montana Joining Community Forces” hosted a Career Mini-Summit at Great Falls College MSU.

The summit helps attendees learn about veteran-owned small businesses, education benefits, and training programs for military members.

Several employers at the summit spoke with attendees about employment opportunities.

Organizers say they would like veterans to know there is a lot of value that comes through work and education opportunities.

“Whether it is starting your own business or connecting someone to a training program that they may have a desire to get in but did not realize the possibilities were there. Connecting them and helping them realize that those opportunities are in fact on the table is invaluable. It’s awesome,” said Ryan Luchau, Homeless Veteran Recovery Program Community Employment Coordinator.

If you would like more information on opportunities available to veterans call Luchau at (406) 447-7340 or visit Montana Military Connection.

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco