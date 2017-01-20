GREAT FALLS -The Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office have a new tool to help them solve crimes.

The new piece of equipment is a FARO Focus 3D Laser Scanner.

The tool will provide investigators with state of the art technology to gather and process evidence at major crime, fire and crash scenes.

A press release from the GFPD says that it scans scenes up to 130 meters away with +- 1 mm accuracy.

The scan is an actual recording of 3D data points at the scene that can be stored indefinitely and used for later analysis.

The 3D laser scanning reduces manpower demands by up to 80 percent over other types of on-site data collection, according to the GFPD.

Captain John Schaffer of the GFPD explained, “This device measures and documents and collects data at scenes far better than we ever could as human beings. It is that next piece of technology that jumps the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the Cascade County Attorney’s Office into the 21st century of policing.”

The GFPD says that acquiring the scanner could not have happened without cooperative partnerships within the community.

GFPD, CCSO, the Cascade County Attorney’s Office and the Great Falls Police Community Foundation saw a definite need for this technology to better serve our community.

The GFPD declined to say how much it cost, but noted that “…as with any other piece of technology (it) was costly.”

The agencies were able to utilize funds from drug forfeitures to help with the funding but it was not enough.

A proposal was presented to the Great Falls Police Community Foundation who approved the balance of the funding in order to buy the scanner.

Investigators from GFPD and CCSO are now undergoing a week-long training session.

Here is a brief overview of the system capabilities: