The Great Falls Symphony is continuing its search for a new conductor.

Conductor hopeful Michael Hall joined the Great Falls musicians on Saturday night to try his hand leading the group at the Tchaikovsky Untuxed performance.

He said from the start of the application process he’s been excited about what Great Falls has to offer.

“I’m always looking for different opportunities. And when I delved a little bit into Great Falls and the orchestra and I thought something very special was going on here,” said Hall.

Hall says it all started with his dad who was a lover of music and exposed him to classical music at a young age.

“He doesn’t play an instrument but he loves classical music. And from my earliest memories on the record player, he put Tchaikovskys 1812 Overture or Beethovens 5th Symphony,” said Hall.

And it was Hall’s high school piano teacher who gave him a book about conducting and sparked his interest in the career.

“What made me continue to this day, is the great repertoire. What excites me most of all when it comes to conducting is the ability and the opportunity to recreate this incredible music,” said Hall.

Hall says if he were chosen to be the new Great Falls Orchestra Conductor he would want to continue raising community awareness about the Symphony.

“I think as a new music director part of your job is to galvanize what is already there and come with new ideas, and fresh ideas, and think about the artistic quality of the orchestra, and do your very best to continue to raise the level artistically too,” said Hall.

Hall has worked in music all over the world, including studying in London at the Royal Academy of music, conducting in Winnipeg, Michigan and California.

Those who attended the performance on Saturday are invited to complete a survey about Halls performance.