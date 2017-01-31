GREAT FALLS – Derek Potter has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief after he allegedly broke into the Cattlemen’s Cut restaurant.

The restaurant is located between Great Falls and Vaughn.

According to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday to the restaurant after an alarm sounded.

The deputies found a vehicle with the engine running in the parking lot, and footprints in the snow from the driver’s door leading to a broken window.

Potter, 22 years old, was found inside the building, and taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says that probable cause allowed officers to arrest Potter for several charges, including burglary and criminal mischief.

After talking with Potter and based on evidence, the Sheriff’s Office says that additional charges may be filed, and that they are continuing to investigate.