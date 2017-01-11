GREAT FALLS – If you’re a fan of survival shows, a new one premiering this week on the Discovery Channel features Great Falls resident Josh Morin as one the six contestants.

“The Wheel” is a new spin on survival shows that takes contestants through a series of six environments at random.

Morin, a former Great Falls High School wrestler, was chosen out of more than 25,000 people to be one of the six finalists.

These survivalists aren’t professionals – they’re all amateurs, with only a backpack of basic supplies and an S.O.S beacon.

Each of the contestants was isolated from human contact during the show.

Josh says, besides survival, he learned a lot about himself through the experience.

“you know, when you’re out there alone, by yourself, far away from home and you’re deprived of calories, and the cold, and you’re in a survival situation, it brings out who you are and it brings out a lot in yourself,” said Morin. “I think that that’ll show.”

The show premieres Friday, January 13th at 8 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.

Reporter: Julianne Dellorso

Here is information about the show from the Discovery Channel website :

Discovery is putting a new spin on the survivalist genre with THE WHEEL. THE WHEEL dares six participants to survive in six distinctly grueling landscapes across South America. With every turn of the wheel, each survivalist is dropped into a new isolated location, exposed to the world’s deadliest terrains including freezing tundra, rugged mountains and treacherous rainforest. Participants don’t know when or why the wheel will turn – nor that their stint at each spot is determined by the rotation of the moon. Equipped only with light survival packs and SOS devices that can be used at any time to quit the challenge and call for help, they must fend for their lives by procuring food, water and shelter. And when the wheel turns again, they will be thrust into a new location, forced to use a completely different set of skills to survive. THE WHEEL premieres Friday, January 13, at 10 PM ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.