GREAT FALLS – A man who was charged in the 2015 death of his girlfriend has pleaded no contest to a mitigated deliberate homicide charge.

According to a Great Falls Detective, in July of 2015 William Davis Miller called to report he had killed his girlfriend, Deborah Garrett.

He stated that he “saw red” and beat her with a flashlight, adding that she was suffering so he slit her throat with a butcher knife.

Miller admitted that they had been fighting for the past couple of months and she had attacked him that night.

When officers arrived at the home, Miller was reportedly sitting in a chair near Garrett’s body.

The detective says Garrett was found face down with a MAGLIGHT flashlight and a butcher knife near her head.

Judge John Kutzman has deferred accepting the binding agreement until he has seen the pre-sentence investigation report.