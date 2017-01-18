GREAT FALLS – Douglas Alan Mehan of Great Falls was sentenced on Wednesday for raping a woman in 2015.

Mehan was charged after he allegedly raped a woman in the parking lot of the Side Track Lounge in June of 2015.

When officers arrived, several people told them that Mehan had sexually assaulted a woman.

The woman was reportedly incoherent and appeared to be “very intoxicated,” according to court documents; she was taken home by a friend.

On June 15, the woman was unable to remember exactly what happened, but told police that she had not consented to sexual intercourse.

A police officer obtained surveillance video from the bar. The video shows the woman initially acting normal, but later she is seen stumbling and unable to stand after only two drinks, one of which was provided to her by Mehan.

The video then shows Mehan walking the woman to his truck; court documents state that she was so drunk, Mehan nearly had to drag her to the truck.

The report says the video shows Mehan pulling down the woman’s pants, pushing her into his truck and engaging in sexual intercourse with the woman, who at that point appears to be unconscious.

Court documents say the video then shows Mehan getting into the truck from the other side and engaging in sexual intercourse again, eventually being interrupted by bar customers who then brought the woman back inside the bar and called police.

When Mehan was contacted by the police, he said that the woman was very intoxicated and could barely walk, so he was going to give her a ride home.

He told officers that the woman wanted to urinate and could not get her pants back up, and when he was trying to help her, the other people saw and accused him of rape.

Court documents say that Mehan then told officers, “I wish it was on video so I could prove this.”

Once Mehan was told that the incident had been captured on video, he admitted sexually assaulting the woman and knowing that the woman had been too drunk to consent.

In a binding plea agreement, Judge John Kutzman sentenced Mehan to 50 years in the Montana State Prison, with 25 of the years suspended.

He also designated Mehan as a Tier 1 sex offender, the type least likely to re-offend.

We will have more information on the sentencing on this evening newscast.

Reporters: Margaret DeMarco & David Sherman