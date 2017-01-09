Bail for Brandon Craft, accused of murdering Adam Petzack and stealing his veterans benefits, will remain at $1 million.

District Judge Elizabeth Best said Monday that Craft remains a threat to the community.

Craft is charged with murdering disabled Army veteran Adam Petzack in February of last year.

Petzack rented a small out-building from Craft on Gore Hill.

Craft told investigators that he killed Petzack after witnessing him performing an inappropriate sex act near his young daughter.

A detective testified Monday morning there is no evidence that ever happened.

Prosecutors say after Craft murdered Petzack, he hid his body and started a bank account to steal Petzack’s veteran’s benefits.

Prosecutes also say Craft and his family moved to Washington shortly after they were questioned by police.

Craft was arrested in August and prosecutors say that since he’s been in jail, Craft has been trying to influence witnesses testimony.

Craft’s trial is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco