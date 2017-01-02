(GREAT FALLS) The Great Falls Model Railroad Club hosted their annual fun run on Sunday.

They opened their replica layout of the railroad from Shelby to Butte to anyone interested in the hobby of model trains.

Organizers say the event aims to introduce people to the hobby, and to show it’s more than just running a train on a simple loop around the Christmas tree.

The club hopes that anyone who received a model train set for Christmas would be interested in bringing it to the museum to run on the club’s intricate replica layout.

The club’s replica track takes model trains across bridges, in-and-out of tunnels, up-and-down grades, and around historic scenes like the old Milwaukee Train Station in Great Falls, and the ‘Our Lady Of The Rockies’ statue in Butte.

Montana Museum of Railroad History president Dean Zook explained how good it felt to introduce people to the hobby he’s been passionate about his whole life:

“Well, it can be pretty gratifying. They get really interested, they see what’s going on, you know they find it fascinating. You almost always do, and that’s a good feeling. Ok, we’ve entertained them, introduced them to model railroading, what it can really be, and maybe they’ll get interested in it and follow through on it, and maybe not, but for the time they’re here, they’re fascinated, they enjoyed it, they had a good time, we’ve succeeded.”

The Great Falls Model Railroad club started back in the 1960’s and they started putting this layout together back in 1975.

During the Montana State Fair they operate as a free exhibit for the people visiting the grounds.

Zook says lay out keeps changing and evolving over the years.

For more information, click here to visit their website .

Reporter: Josh Meny