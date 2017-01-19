GREAT FALLS – Over the last two years, a Great Falls company has been helping some nonprofit organizations with a fresh web design, and now, GiveBackMT has officially opened the application process to other organizations for 2017.

“We saw a definite need for nonprofits who are struggling to have an extra budget to have the kind of web presence that they wanted to have,” explained Amy Dardis of Give Back MT.

The group is looking for any two Montana 501-C-3 organizations interested in a free custom website by 406 Marketing and Design valued at $10,000.

GiveBackMT works with each organization to determine needs and how a website can benefit their community.

“One of my favorite parts about this is the fact that we really get to see an inside look of what these organizations are doing within the community. They are so passionate and it is amazing to see that people who are devoted to the cause. So we feel blessed to be able to work with them,” Dardis said.

The GiveBackMT website explains: “We started GiveBackMT because we wanted to use our time, energy, and talents to help make a difference. We specifically want to work with nonprofit organizations in Montana that are doing all they can to help their communities and change lives. It’s exciting for us to get to work with your organization and to become intricately involved in expanding your outreach.”

The agency has helped Eagle Mount Great Falls, the Great Falls Police Community Foundation, CASA-CAN and My Neighbor In Need.

Applications for GiveBackMT are due by Jan. 31 and two will be selected from those applicants.

For more information about the nonprofit, visit their website.

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco