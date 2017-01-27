GREAT FALLS -Great Falls Public Schools officials say they remain committed to the Graduation Matters Program despite conflicting actions from Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen’s office recently.

Arntzen has talked about phasing out Graduation Matters, a program launched by Denise Juneau in 2009 to bolster graduation rates across Montana.

After much speculation, last week, Dylan Klapmeier, OPI’s Federal Policy Director and Media Assistant said they misspoke about phasing out the program and that the office was reviewing the program’s details to look for challenges and areas for improvement.

The next day the program page was removed from the OPI website. When questioned, Klapmeier said, “There will be no more public comments about Graduation Matters at this time.”

Officials say drop-out rates at Great Falls high schools have dropped significantly in the six years since it went into effect.

Education officials released graduation rates for the Great Falls Public School District earlier this week, saying the rate increased this year by 11 percent with more than 83 percent of students graduating on time.

“The flip side of that is that our number of dropouts before this initiative was plateaued, flat-lined at 210 students. And now our new numbers are less than half that, this year just 101 kids dropped out,” said Kim Skornogoski with United Way of Cascade County.

United Way of Cascade County has partnered with the school district in the initiative. They say investing in improved graduation rates translates into better health, income and communities.

“We look at drain on social services, drop outs make up 7 out of 10 of the inmates in our state prisons. We look at the cost to our society of student dropouts and it impacts every single one of us whether we’re a student or a parent or a teacher, really, it’s a community issue,” said Skornogoski.

Assistant Superintendent Tom Moore says he is hopeful the state will continue the initiative. But, he says if the program is discontinued through OPI, the motivations behind Graduation Matters will live on.

“It’s sincere and authentic work, it’s not a bandwagon and it’s not a political mantra it’s sincere- that graduation does matter in Montana,” Moore added.

“Regardless of what happens at a state-wide level, we in Great Falls both United Way and the public schools, are 110 percent committed to the work that we have moving forward,” said Skornogoski.

Moore says the Great Galls Public School District has contacted OPI with suggestions and feedback from the Graduation Matters program. He says the district and partners like United Way of Cascade County will continue their work of meeting the district’s goal to see 92 percent of students graduating on time by 2018.