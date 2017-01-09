The sub-zero temperatures that swept into Montana this week are keeping most people inside, including residents at the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

GFRM director Jim Kizer says both the Women and Families Shelter along with the Men’s Shelter are at full capacity with around 160 filled rooms between the two.

He says the Mission has even had to make extra sleeping room for several families as the temperatures continue into winter.

Kizer says after furniture arrives at the newly-built Cameron Family Center, located at 408 2nd Avenue South, the Mission will be able to accommodate about 140 more people.

He says besides providing cold weather services, which includes hot food and drinks, the Mission is also making exceptions to their lodging and care policies due to the frigid temperatures.

“Normally we don’t allow anybody under the influence of alcohol to be in our facilities, and that’s the time in which we would want to make sure everybody’s safe though, and safety is key to all that, but we also want to offer that ability to get out of the cold,” said Kizer.

Kizer says the furniture is expected to arrive around January 5th; he says the Center will then be ready to accept families later that week after everything is moved in.

For more information, visit http://gfrm.org/contact-us.