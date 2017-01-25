GREAT FALLS -The Great Falls Public School District is moving forward with the construction of a $2.5 million dollar operations facility on the west side of town.

The facility is being built near the old Russell Elementary School (“Little Russell”) at 2615 Central Avenue West.

During the district board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Tammy Lacey explained the features and services the news facility will offer.

The new facility will serve as a central location for the district’s maintenance and grounds crews.

In addition to the new building, they plan on remodeling the old Little Russell building’s exterior and replacing the boarded-up windows.

They say they will also add a surveillance camera system, and there will be an off-street parking lot.

It will house 10 pickups, four tractors, a skid steer, and a couple of larger transportation trucks.

Lacey says that the new multi-million dollar facility, in what is now a abandoned lot, will increase property value.

The school district says they’ve made their intent open to the public for more than six months through public meetings, mailings, community forums and group presentations.

The specific language for the proposal was included in the facility bond measure that was approved by 62% of voters in early October.

The school board says that because the voters approved the project on the ballot in early October, it’s too late to reverse the course of action.

However, some residents are concerned because the school district is not conforming with the County’s zoning regulations.

They also say the school district has not given them enough time or the proper forum to voice their dissent.

Michelle Myhre said, “They did not listen to the community. They feel that they are immune to everything. That, you know, the county said no, they’re going to go ahead and do it anyways. I mean, shame on you. Have some respect. Respect for the community out here, respect for Cascade County.”

Some citizens are circulating a petition around the community to voice their concerns over the property.

Lacey said during the district board meeting that they will work diligently with residents to be a good neighbor.