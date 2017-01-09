GREAT FALLS- The city of Great Falls is hosting the Montana PRCA Circuit Finals Rodeo this weekend.

While it’s a fun time for many people in Cascade County, it’s also a major economic booster during an otherwise slow period in the local economy this time of year.

The University of Montana’s Institute of Tourism & Recreation Research says Cascade County sees nearly $250 million each year in tourism spending and the 4 day Montana pro rodeo is a significant contributor to the total yearly amount.

When all the hotels in Great Falls are booked to capacity, other facets of the tourism sector greatly benefit. These include restaurants, bars, retail businesses, gas stations and gaming venues.

The Cowboys Bar & Museum, across from the Expo Park where the rodeo is being held, is one of those businesses expecting to experience a major increase in customers this weekend.

Cowboys Bar & Museum bartender Matt Hanson explained, “Usually on Friday nights we’ll have bands in here, and then Saturday night also. And, we get people from everywhere around the state, even the surrounding states, and it does get very busy, we’ll have an influx of people coming through”

Experts say that in 2015, lodging and accommodations experienced a 20 to 30 percent increase in occupancy all across Great Falls during the rodeo weekend. Non-resident visitors spent an average of $279.

With the average tourist spending that amount during the rodeo weekend, those four days contributed greatly to the roughly $270 million that tourists spent in Cascade County in 2015.

The Best Western Plus Heritage Inn has hosted rodeo participants and fans for decades. They expect another successful weekend.

Best Western Plus Heritage Inn’s General Manager Robert Dompier said, “Well because we’re the host property, we probably get, oh I bet we get close to 800 people that leave the rodeo grounds and come over here. We’ve got our bar fills up and packs out, this area right here where we’re doing the interview, I will probably have 500 people in here Friday night Saturday night. We have our meeting rooms where we have another function just for the rodeo that will have 300 people in it from 10 o’clock to closing time.”

Tourism officials say visitor spending is greatly increased during the rodeo, and they say even locals spend more than average during the four day event. Furthermore, other businesses besides traditional tourist sector ventures can also see some positive impact from the rodeo.

Great Falls Montana Tourism director Rebecca Engum said, “Lodging property is a direct impact industry in tourism, but the company that may shampoo their rugs are an indirect, so when that hotel does well, then there’s more business being done to the carpet shampooer, and then the carpet shampooer receives that benefit directly.”

