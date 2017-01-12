GREAT FALLS -Josh Morin, a former Great Falls High School wrestler, was chosen out of more than 25,000 people to be one of the six finalists for the new reality survival TV show called “The Wheel.”

The six survivalists aren’t professionals -they’re all amateurs, with only a backpack of basic supplies and an S.O.S beacon. They were isolated from human contact during the show.

Josh says that, besides survival, he learned a lot about himself through the experience.

Before he battled six eco-zones, he was a two-time state wrestling champion, so he knows a thing or two about mental toughness.

“Wrestling is one of the most mind-grueling, mind-demanding sports, and survival is like that: how can you maintain a positive mental attitude and keep pushing,” he noted.

A career-ending back injury de-railed him from his dream of a collegiate wrestling title.

“It was just a deep dark place,” said Josh. “Something I worked for since I was 4-years-old to be an NCAA champion and all of sudden it’s gone. I think it was just my body’s way of telling me just to slow down and reevaluate my life.”

So he reevaluated and after rehabilitating his back, a casting call for a new show renewed his competitive nature.

Producers liked his back story, and his motivation to prove himself. Josh, who’d never been outside the U.S., was flown to South America for the competition. He credits a Montana lifestyle with helping him prepare.

“You have to be tough to live here. I’m a big time backpacker I’m out in the back country all the time. I’m a mountain man.”

The youngest of the six competitors, Josh had a few weeks to get ready before filming began at the end of summer, and then, it was game time.

“You know it’s 10-15 degrees outside [in the west Andes in Argentina] and all of a sudden you’re in a survival situation and its showtime, it’s go.”

He says the show was physically and mentality demanding. There was no grand prize for the winner, but Josh says it was a personal journey.

“After a few days it became less about survival, being on TV, and all this stuff and it became, okay, what can I learn about myself.”

The biggest challenge was being alone for two months. Josh wasn’t even allowed to interact with the production crew. He says he wrote 100 pages in a notebook he was allowed to have to help wrestle with the loneliness.

“I would briefly touch on the day and each day I would have some sort of new lesson that I was taught and how I could translate it into real life,” he said. “That’s what made me look forward too, each day was the opportunity to grow.”

Josh has taken many of those lessons with him, saying a return to normal life wasn’t easy.

“I still feel like it’s almost surreal to me,” said Josh. “You have an idea in your head of how you think things will go or how you think you would, you know, you watch those shows like, ‘what would you do, oh I would do this’ but you never know until you’re there.”

Josh hasn’t seen any of the show and plans to watch with his family when it premieres.

You can watch Josh when “The Wheel” debuting this Friday at 8 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.