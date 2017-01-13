HELENA – Former co-owner of J & J Tire and Capital City Tire, Kirk Johnson, donated two automobile toys to Hawthorne Elementary School to teach children about mechanics.

Johnson and his son Cole taught the kids what makes engines work and how to take the tires off.

The hands-on demonstrations included tools like screw drivers and wrenches.

Johnson said his goal is to get the teaching aids in every grade school in Helena and ultimately to get the kids curious about mechanic work.

“Pick out a kindergarten, call me, we’ll coordinate with Deb Jacobson, and we’ll go to one of these mechanic shops in every single one of the kindergartens, and it’s a wonderful tool , not just to learn to be a mechanic, but to learn what make things work,” said Johnson.